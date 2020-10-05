Two years of 'Andhadhun': Ayushmann Khurrana calls Sriram Raghavan 'master of psychological thrillers'

It's been two years since Sriram Raghavan's suspense thriller Andhadhun released. The film bagged Ayushmann Khurrana his first National Film Award for Best Actor. Andhadhun has also been touted as one of the best films ever made in Indian cinema. Now as the film clocked two years of its release, Ayushmann took a trip down memory lane and praised Sriram from his heart and called him as one of the finest filmmakers.

Ayushmann stated, "Sriram Raghavan is one of the finest minds of our generation and when it comes to clever, psychological thrillers, he is simply a master of the genre. It has been a huge privilege for me to creatively collaborate with Sriram sir and learn from him."

He further shared, "I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best, visionary film-makers of our time and I’m honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film. Yes, I’m known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message but what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry."

Calling Andhadhun a film that pushed him as an artist, Ayushmann said, "I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as an artist and Andhadhun gave me the opportunity to do something that I had never done before. I thank Sriram sir for his faith in me and I can’t wait to collaborate with him again, hopefully soon!"

Andhadhun also stars Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan in pivotal roles.