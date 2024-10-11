Speaking fondly about her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt said that she hopes to show her debut film, Student of the Year, to her daughter one day. When asked what film by Ranbir Kapoor she would want Raha to watch, Alia Bhatt said Barfi.

Two years after daughter Raha Kapoor's birth, Alia Bhatt has confessed that she is open to having more children in the future. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April 2022, welcomed their first child - a daughter - in November 2022. Speaking at the IMDb’s Icons Only segment, Alia Bhatt opened up about her future and confessed that it might hold more babies, more travel, and more movies as a producer.

Alia Bhatt was quoted as saying, "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

Speaking fondly about her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt said that she hopes to show her debut film, Student of the Year, to her daughter one day. "I think for me, maybe Student of the Year because honestly, it’s the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it’s full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that."

When asked what film by Ranbir Kapoor she would want Raha to watch, Alia Bhatt said Barfi would be a good watch as it is a "very child-friendly film".

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the release of her latest film Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. Jigra, a film she co-produced with Karan Johar, sees her playing the role of a protective older sister. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and is, so far, garnering positive reviews from both critics and the audience.

READ | Aamir Khan watched this 2006 film three times which had 3 superstars, was super flop at box office, became hit after..