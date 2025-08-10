Two star kids made debut with this film, director was thrown out midway, soundtrack and movie became blockbuster, name is...

Starring Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna in their debut, the 1995 blockbuster film Barsaat was initially supposed to be directed by Shekhar Kapur. Read on to know the reason why was he replaced with Rajkumar Santoshi.

Bobby Deol, son of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, and Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Khanna, made their acting debut together in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat. The film was supposed to be directed by Shekhar Kapur, but he was replaced by Rajkumar Santoshi. Now, in his most recent interview, the Masoom director has shared that he was "thrown out" of Barsaat because of the creative differences with Dharmendra, who was also the film's producer.

Talking to Filmfare, Shekhar Kapur said, "I never walked out, I have been thrown out of films, I was fired. Barsaat was an idea that was being developed, and I think I wasn’t quite understanding Dharam ji’s (Dharmendra) ideas. Then Sunny was in London, and he called the next guy who took over, Rajkumar Santoshi. So I talked to Raj ji and told him that since you have done films before with all of them, can you talk to Dharam ji? And he said, ‘Haan main sambhal leta hoon.’ (Yes, I’ll handle it). And the next day I found out he was directing it. That’s it. That’s all that happened. People say I walked out of it, but let me be honest, I didn’t walk out of it. Mind you, I immediately went and made Bandit Queen."

Bobby Deol was asked the same question about Shekhar Kapur being replaced from the film at the 2023 Jagran Film Festival. The Animal actor then said, "I started shooting for the film very early and Shekhar Kapur was the director. We shot for the film for 27 days. He then got an offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. Shekhar said, ‘I will do Bandit Queen and come back to do Barsaat.’ But my father told him that he didn’t want to delay it. He told Shekhar, ‘You go do your film, I will find somebody else.’ And I think Rajkumar Santoshi was waiting to direct my film. I got lucky with him."

Upon its release in 1995, Barsaat became a blockbuster success. Made in just Rs 6 crore, it earned Rs 35 crore. One of the main reasons behind its success was its memorable soundtrack composed by Nadeem Shravan and penned by Sameer. The three tracks Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai, Love Tujhe Love Main Karta Hoon, and Nahin Yeh Ho Nahin Sakta became instant chartbusters.

