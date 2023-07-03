Search icon
These two sisters share connection with a superstar, one became a star, other met a tragic end, Can you identify them?

Dimple Kapadia got married to Rajesh Khanna, the superstar of that era, but the marriage did not last long as they separated after nine years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Bollywood films are known for their stories but there are some Bollywood actors whose real life story can beat many Bollywood potboilers. One such Bollywood star is Dimple Kapadia whose personal life is full of twist and turns and some tragedies too.

Dimple Kapadia and her sister Simple Kapadia both tried their luck in Bollywood  but while Dimple Kapadia became a superstar and is still working in films, her sister Simple Kapadia died at a pretty young age.

Dimple Kapadia got married to Rajesh Khanna, the superstar of that era, but the marriage did not last long. Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna separated in 1982 after nine years of marriage. On the other hand, Simple Kapadia started her acting career with Rajesh Khanna in 1977 with Anurodh but her career failed to take off.

Simple Kapadia then turned fashion designer but she got diagnosed with cancer after few years and died due to cancer. Simple Kapadia died in 2009 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by son Karan Kapadia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimple Kapadia was last seen on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, where she played the role of a spy. Dimple Kapadia also played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

 

 

