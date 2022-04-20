Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Two Sisters and a Husband: Shlok Sharma's film set for world premiere at Tribeca in New York

Shlok Sharma's Two Sisters And A Husband is all set for its World Premiere at the TriBeCa Film Festival scheduled to be held in New York.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

Director Shlok Sharma who made an impressive debut as a filmmaker with Haraamkhor starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi is all set for his next.

Shlok's next Two Sisters And A Husband, is co-written by him and his longtime creative collaborator and writer, Shilpa Srivastava, the film is produced by Fundamental Pictures along with his partner Navin Shetty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Extremely thrilled about his third feature making it in the category of International Narrative Competition at TriBeCa, an excited Shlok says “It is such an honour to just be a part of a festival that has celebrated filmmakers on who’s films we have literally grown up on. This is the best platform our film could have asked for. My Producer, Navin Shetty and I have dreamt of an opportunity like this. I cannot thank the programmers enough.”

Two Sisters And A Husband is all set for its World Premiere at the TriBeCa Film Festival scheduled to  be held from June 8th to June 19th this year in New York.

