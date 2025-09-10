Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara

Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar

Sunjay Kapur property dispute live updates: Legal battle between Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev, children, mother for Rs 30,000 crore empire

The Next Human Era: How Falling Births and Rising Age Will Reshape Humanity

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...

World's most profitable film was made in just Rs 4.5 crore, earned Rs 468 crore, spanned 9 sequels, is regarded among…, name is…

Karisma Kapoor's skincare at 51 is all about 'less is more', from DIY matcha masks to sunscreen, here's what she does

‘Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?’: Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir over hypocrisy, threatens to go on strike

China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'

Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of Apple iPhone 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Defending Champions India face spirited United Arab Emirates in group stage clash

IND vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: India face spirited United Arab Emirates

Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara

Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara

Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar

Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, and produced by Banijay Asia, will feature some of the biggest names from Indian cinema and is promised to be a joyride for the viewers who can expect lighthearted conversations, candid moments, and plenty of humour.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 05:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For the first time ever, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to collaborate as co-hosts for Amazon Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. 

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle release date

The unscripted series, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, and produced by Banijay Asia, will feature some of the biggest names from Indian cinema and is promised to be a joyride for the viewers who can expect lighthearted conversations, candid moments, and plenty of humour as the two hosts bring their contrasting yet complementary personalities on screen.

The show will premiere on September 25, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday.

Gauri Khan gives a shoutout to Twinkle Khanna and Kajol for their new show

For their new show, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan, gave a shoutout to both Twinkle Khanna and Kajol on her Instagram account. Sharing the official poster for the show, Gauri Khan wrote, "@kajol and @twinklerkhanna you two are going to be amazing with this, can’t wait to watch!!! #TwoMuchWithKajolAndTwinkle."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@gaurikhan)

Head of Originals at Prime Video India on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said that the show will move beyond routine celebrity chatter and give audiences spontaneous and entertaining conversations. 

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added, "'Two Much’ puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle — not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up-- unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it is conversation at its most real. In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity -- and that's what makes this format feel so fresh." 

READ | PM Modi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru cements India, Japan's ‘next gen’ business ties; here's how

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Massive Crackdown in Balochistan: Authorities detain political leaders after province-wide shutdown strike
Massive Crackdown in Balochistan: Authorities detain political leaders after...
Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'
Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...
India's Underwater Thunder: How K-Series Missiles Rule the Ocean Depths
India's Underwater Thunder: How K-Series Missiles Rule the Ocean Depths
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise
Apple iPhone 17 series: Price in India vs US, Canada, Dubai, Vietnam and more
Apple iPhone 17 series: Price in India vs US, Canada, Dubai, Vietnam and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE