Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...

BOLLYWOOD
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, and produced by Banijay Asia, will feature some of the biggest names from Indian cinema and is promised to be a joyride for the viewers who can expect lighthearted conversations, candid moments, and plenty of humour.
For the first time ever, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to collaborate as co-hosts for Amazon Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle release date
The unscripted series, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, and produced by Banijay Asia, will feature some of the biggest names from Indian cinema and is promised to be a joyride for the viewers who can expect lighthearted conversations, candid moments, and plenty of humour as the two hosts bring their contrasting yet complementary personalities on screen.
The show will premiere on September 25, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday.
Gauri Khan gives a shoutout to Twinkle Khanna and Kajol for their new show
For their new show, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan, gave a shoutout to both Twinkle Khanna and Kajol on her Instagram account. Sharing the official poster for the show, Gauri Khan wrote, "@kajol and @twinklerkhanna you two are going to be amazing with this, can’t wait to watch!!! #TwoMuchWithKajolAndTwinkle."
Head of Originals at Prime Video India on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle
Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said that the show will move beyond routine celebrity chatter and give audiences spontaneous and entertaining conversations.
Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added, "'Two Much’ puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle — not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up-- unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it is conversation at its most real. In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity -- and that's what makes this format feel so fresh."
