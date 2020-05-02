Two months before he was diagnosed, Rishi Kapoor asked about my son Ayan who survived cancer: Emraan Hashmi

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 after two-year-long battle with leukemia (a form of cancer). Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi revealed that the veteran actor, who worked with Emraan in 'The Body', inquired about Hashmi's son Ayan, who was a cancer survivor, only two months before Rishi himself was diagnosed with leukemia.

"Before he (Rishi Kapoor) fell ill, he was asking after my son Ayan, who has beat cancer. It was bizarre because two months later he was diagnosed with cancer himself," Emraan told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

In the same interview, Emraan went on to relive how Rishi got wit and spontaneity in intense sequences. Recollecting how 'The Body' was shot for 40-45 days at a stretch, Emraan stated that it was his lifelong desire to work with Rishi Kapoor since he grew up watching his films. He said that while the crew thought there might be problems during the movie's promotions, Rishi always reported on time when he came back to Mumbai after his cancer treatment in US.

Stating that he was devastated on Rishi's untimely death, Emraan remembered how he expected Kapoor to be frail from the chemotherapy. However, Hashmi was surprised to see the veteran actor super healthy and raring to go.