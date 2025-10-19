FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat

Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special Milan-Delhi flight to bring home stranded passengers, check schedule

Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..

No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of lights

Afghanistan issues BIG warning to Pakistan amid ceasefire: 'Swear by god, you will not find safety even up to Indian border'

French Embassy’s playful take on Diwali date confusion goes viral

'Don't want votes of...': Union Minister Giriraj Singh makes shocking remark on Muslims

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Russian President accusing Moscow of no intention to end the war: 'Putin cannot be stopped...'

Air China flight makes emergency landing after passenger’s bag catches fire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..

Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, they are...

No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series

No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of lights

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..

Ranbir Kapoor has given some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, but two of his worst films, which are also his biggest flops, were directed by two directors, who are brothers in real life.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..
The siblings directors who gave Ranbir Kapoor his biggest flops
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar of Bollywood among the young generation of actors. His track record includes the all-time blockbusters with impeccable acting chops. However, even Ranbir has mistepped and fallen more than once to achieve the heights of stardom. Today, we will discuss two of his worst films, which are even the biggest flops of his career. What's more interesting about these duds is the fact that two directors from the same family have given Ranbir his biggest flops. Have you guessed them? 

The two brothers who gave the biggest flops to Ranbir Kapoor are...

Ranbir, son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, started his acting career in 2007 with Saawariya. In 16 years of his career, a few films of Ranbir failed, but none of them were as bad as Besharam and Bombay Velvet. These two movies are easily the biggest flops of his career, and more interestingly, these films were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Abhinav Kashyap. Yes, they're brothers in real life. 

Ranbir Kapoor's huge misfire name Besharam

In 2013, Ranbir Kapoor made his attempt in a mass entertainer with Abhinav Kashyap. Besharam was one of the most anticipated films of the year, as there were several reasons for it. Besharam marked Abhinav's second film after Salman Khan's Dabangg. This is the first and only movie where Ranbir starred with his real-life parents. The buzz for Besharam was good, but it all boiled down to disappointment soon after the release. Despite taking a good opening on October 2, 2013, the film crashed over the weekend, and it went on to become one of the biggest flops of that year. 

Critics found it unfunny, boring, and borderline cringeworthy. Fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan slammed the movie for mocking iconic characters Rahul from DDLJ and Chulbul Panday from Dabangg. It's been 12 years since the release of Besharam, and Abhinav Kashyap has not made his third film. These days, he's garnering news for making obnoxious statements about Salman Khan and his family. 

Ranbir Kapoor and the disgrace of Bombay Velvet 

In 2015, two years after Besharam, Ranbir collaborated with Abhinav's younger brother, Anurag Kashyap, for Bombay Velvet. Based on historian Gyan Prakash's book Mumbai Fables, this neo-noir crime drama film was made on a staggering budget of Rs 118 crore. The film could make only Rs 43 crores worldwide, making it one of the biggest flops of the decade.

In an interview, Anurag blamed himself for the failure and admitted Bombay Velvet is the 'biggest flop in the history of Indian cinema'. Ranbir, on the work front, will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One, Part Two, and Love and War. He will also be seen in Animal Park. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manushi Chhillar SHUTS DOWN troll for mocking her career, making appearence in Diljit Dosanjh's song Kufar: 'Wisdom lies in respecting..'
Manushi Chhillar SHUTS DOWN troll for mocking her career: 'Wisdom lies in..'
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?
Bihar Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan
Amid US protests, Trump remains unaffected, shares AI video of himself in KING TRUMP jet, bombing...
Amid US protests, Trump remains unaffected, shares AI video of himself in KING T
RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants
BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...
BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE