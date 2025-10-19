Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..

Ranbir Kapoor has given some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, but two of his worst films, which are also his biggest flops, were directed by two directors, who are brothers in real life.

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar of Bollywood among the young generation of actors. His track record includes the all-time blockbusters with impeccable acting chops. However, even Ranbir has mistepped and fallen more than once to achieve the heights of stardom. Today, we will discuss two of his worst films, which are even the biggest flops of his career. What's more interesting about these duds is the fact that two directors from the same family have given Ranbir his biggest flops. Have you guessed them?

The two brothers who gave the biggest flops to Ranbir Kapoor are...

Ranbir, son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, started his acting career in 2007 with Saawariya. In 16 years of his career, a few films of Ranbir failed, but none of them were as bad as Besharam and Bombay Velvet. These two movies are easily the biggest flops of his career, and more interestingly, these films were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Abhinav Kashyap. Yes, they're brothers in real life.

Ranbir Kapoor's huge misfire name Besharam

In 2013, Ranbir Kapoor made his attempt in a mass entertainer with Abhinav Kashyap. Besharam was one of the most anticipated films of the year, as there were several reasons for it. Besharam marked Abhinav's second film after Salman Khan's Dabangg. This is the first and only movie where Ranbir starred with his real-life parents. The buzz for Besharam was good, but it all boiled down to disappointment soon after the release. Despite taking a good opening on October 2, 2013, the film crashed over the weekend, and it went on to become one of the biggest flops of that year.

Critics found it unfunny, boring, and borderline cringeworthy. Fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan slammed the movie for mocking iconic characters Rahul from DDLJ and Chulbul Panday from Dabangg. It's been 12 years since the release of Besharam, and Abhinav Kashyap has not made his third film. These days, he's garnering news for making obnoxious statements about Salman Khan and his family.

Ranbir Kapoor and the disgrace of Bombay Velvet

In 2015, two years after Besharam, Ranbir collaborated with Abhinav's younger brother, Anurag Kashyap, for Bombay Velvet. Based on historian Gyan Prakash's book Mumbai Fables, this neo-noir crime drama film was made on a staggering budget of Rs 118 crore. The film could make only Rs 43 crores worldwide, making it one of the biggest flops of the decade.

In an interview, Anurag blamed himself for the failure and admitted Bombay Velvet is the 'biggest flop in the history of Indian cinema'. Ranbir, on the work front, will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One, Part Two, and Love and War. He will also be seen in Animal Park.