Twitterati speculate if Anushka Sharma said 'Yeh four ka signal kya hota hai?!' during India vs Sri Lanka match

On Saturday, during the ongoing World Cup 2019, India played against Sri Lanka, which was their last match before the semi-finals. Interestingly, it was the first match of the season which Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma watched live from the stands. People have been waiting to see Anushka in the stands and they finally witnessed it over the weekend. During the match, Anushka's antics were a treat to one's eyes.

Although Virat got only less chance to play as it was Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who led India to victory by scoring century each. In one of the overs, when Virat hit the boundary, the whole crowd went berserk and was happy to see their favourite playing amazingly. But it was more fun to see Anushka during that sequence. We came across a video, where Anushka asked someone the sign of four. She asked, "Yeh four ka signal kya hota hai?!". Soon after seeing this, the Internet went berserk and they couldn't believe their eyes.

Check out the tweet below and the comments on the thread by Twitterati.

Ye four ka signal kya hota hain pic.twitter.com/aO5cDDdmSG — Cricket Freak (@naveensurana06) July 6, 2019

This is really funny and cute!

Meanwhile, Anushka had gone to Belgium for a magazine shoot and talking about the same and her juggle between work and World Cup 2019, a source had stated to DNA After Hrs, "The back-to-back endorsement shoots comprise ad commercials as well as print campaigns. This hectic schedule will keep her busy for six-seven days."

India will be playing against New Zealand in their semi-final match.