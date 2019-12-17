Twitterati slams Bollywood stars for failing to speak on anti-citizenship law protests

The protests against the Citizenship (CAA) turned violent in various parts of India with incidents of people vandalizing public property and setting vehicles on fire. On Tuesday, locals in North-East Delhi's Seelampur and Zaffarabad clashed with the police and vandalized at least three buses and set ablaze a police motorcycle along with other vehicles. As a measure to control the mob, police resorted to tear gas shelling.

Amidst the news of CAA protests intensifying, Twitter users pointed out that Bollywood stars, especially superstars like the Khans aka Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were under the radar. Amitabh Bachchan was also questioned and Deepika Padukone's name also came up. Anupam Kher, who often has a stand over matters, was also questioned on his silence in the matter.

"These Bollywood "influencers" come to the citizens as soon as their film is about to release. These people become their audience. But when this audience faces any difficulty, they remain absolutely silent," stated a Twitterati who goes by the name of Atoshi.

Here, see some of the tweets bashing the stars:

Movie title of the respective films of superstar Khans depicting their real life personality regarding the silence over CAB and NRC Shahrukh Khan - 'Zero' Salman Khan - 'Tubelight' Aamir Khan - 'PK' (Phattu Khan) #BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe pic.twitter.com/Qv3nlIBVSU — Laal Singh Chaddha (@LaalsinghC) December 17, 2019

These 3 pigs have no balls to fight against evil. They worship money. #BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe pic.twitter.com/D4kv1ARewo — Sid Singh (@SiddharthKS) December 17, 2019

Pls remove this pic with a Turban. The turban teaches us to speak against injustice and you Sir are a spineless bigot who doesnt deserve this Turban @aamir_khan #ShameonBollywood #JamiaProtest https://t.co/NzVhTGtC9V — Yugen - Mr. Singh (@YugenSingh) December 16, 2019

Waiting for @deepikapadukone Or Kangna to grab a role of this brave girl in a film and then finally open thier god damn mouth to condemn the act of @DelhiPolice for their movie promotions #ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/Z6LM6mt1ir — Being (@Beingnastik) December 17, 2019

This tweet has only one error and that is its upload date.otherwise it's perfect for today.#BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe pic.twitter.com/0w09EqkkjW — Arshad Iqbal (@arshadiqbal) December 17, 2019

These Bollywood "influencers" come to the citizens as soon as their film is about to release. These people become their audience. But when this audience faces any difficulty, they remain absolutely silent.#BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe — Atoshi (@Atoshiiiiii) December 17, 2019

While these stars have not spoken up, some Bollywood celebrities did talk about the matter but they also got bashed from Twitter. #ShameOnBollywood and #BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe started trending on the micro-blogging platform for the same reason.