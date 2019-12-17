Trending#

Citizenship Act

Assam

Bollywood

Dhoni

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Twitterati slams Bollywood stars for failing to speak on anti-citizenship law protests

The CAA protests have only gotten worse but Bollywood stars like the Khans, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone remain mum on the topic


Twitteratis slam Bollywood stars for failing to speak on anti-citizenship law protests

(Image courtesy: Khans/Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan/Blog, Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 17, 2019, 07:16 PM IST

The protests against the Citizenship (CAA) turned violent in various parts of India with incidents of people vandalizing public property and setting vehicles on fire. On Tuesday, locals in North-East Delhi's Seelampur and Zaffarabad clashed with the police and vandalized at least three buses and set ablaze a police motorcycle along with other vehicles. As a measure to control the mob, police resorted to tear gas shelling.

Amidst the news of CAA protests intensifying, Twitter users pointed out that Bollywood stars, especially superstars like the Khans aka Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were under the radar. Amitabh Bachchan was also questioned and Deepika Padukone's name also came up. Anupam Kher, who often has a stand over matters, was also questioned on his silence in the matter.

"These Bollywood "influencers" come to the citizens as soon as their film is about to release. These people become their audience. But when this audience faces any difficulty, they remain absolutely silent," stated a Twitterati who goes by the name of Atoshi.

Here, see some of the tweets bashing the stars:

While these stars have not spoken up, some Bollywood celebrities did talk about the matter but they also got bashed from Twitter. #ShameOnBollywood and #BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe started trending on the micro-blogging platform for the same reason.