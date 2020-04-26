Twitterati showers praises as Shilpa Shetty Kundra recreates Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming' on Tik Tok

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been grabbing headline ever since she made her Tik Tok account, the actress is widely popular on the application whether for her videos with husband Raj Kundra or her dance moves. The actress recently posted a video dancing to actor Vijay's widely popular Vaathi Coming song on Tik Tok and became a sensation among his fans.

Shilpa shared the video on her official account and dedicated her performance as a tribute to the Tamil superstar. Twitterati has been trending her video ever since and fans of the actors' have widely appreciated Shilpa's moves.

Watch the video here.

Currently, Shilpa is quarantined with husband Raj, son Viaan Raj Kundra and her newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Recently, the actress also celebrated the second month's birthday of her daughter on April 15 via a cute video on Instagram. Moreover, she also shared that 15 is turning out to be a lucky number for her. The actor even crossed 15 million followers on Tik Tok.

She captioned the video stating, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock-solid, even in the years to come."