Twitterati share screenshots of empty 'Chhapaak' shows, Deepika's film rejected despite leak

Deepika Padukone's movie Chhapaak failed at the Box Office on its opening day. The movie had an ordinary opening of Rs. 4.77 crore, while Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior minted Rs. 15.10 crore on its first day.

The reason behind Chhapaak's Box Office opening failure is touted to be Deepika's clear stand in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence. #DeepikaPRBackfires had been trending on Twitter for the same reason. Audiences shared screenshots of Chaapaak screens going empty from various places. Lucknow and Varanasi, especially, witnessed not many seats sold out.

More so, Deepika has been tagged as the villain and Twitterati have felt bad that Chhapaak, which was based on Laxmi Agarwal's life, is not getting its due because of the producer Deepika's step. Many memes were made, and a user went on to share a still from the leak of the film. More so, this Twitter user went on to state that despite the leak and having free access to the film, there is no desire to watch Chhapaak.

Hypocrisy ! One side : Promoting to be pretty Another side : Pretending Support for acid attack victims. First of all stop using tons of make-up. awareness is good but casting is worst. #DeepikaPRBackfires #Chapaak #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/fVnx4Sz5Jj — Wizard (@thatamdavadi) January 11, 2020

#Chapaak is a movie which had to concentrate on Acid Victim Female. But Deepika Padukone made sure that the movie is all about her now. It is cruel thing to the narrative of stopping Acid Throwers and how bad it affects the victim. Deepika is a Villain being a heroine here. — Chirag Shah (@CurlingFreeKick) January 11, 2020

9:45 prime time slot at Inox crown mall Lucknow... Pic.1 #Tanhaji will go houseful till the show begins.. Pic.2 #Chapaak not a single ticket Sold... Shame on you @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/l3L2EfoXNj — #Tanhaji Jan.10 (@Raj_Vikram_) January 11, 2020

Deepika failed Laxmi what stupidity .Feeling bad for the one for whom #Chapaak was made . — Happy birthday Rinu(@forever_rishu) January 11, 2020

That's the condition of #chapaak in varanasi and that too at peak timing What will happen to the 10 PM show #Chhapaak#BlockbusterTanhaji pic.twitter.com/jUyJrHLQTx — Mohan aayou (@djaayou) January 11, 2020

#Chapaak Film downloaded kr li But Downloaded bhi dekhne k man nhi h pic.twitter.com/zuZAqnEJth — Akhand Bharat (@Dharmen20738852) January 11, 2020

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is also in troubled waters since it did not credit Laxmi's lawyer Aparna Bhat even after promising her the credit. Delhi High Court has demanded the makers to give Aparna her credit in the movie and passed a restraining order on the movie which would be effective from January 15 for multiplexes and live streaming and for others from January 17.