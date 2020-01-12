Twitterati share screenshots of empty 'Chhapaak' shows, Deepika's film rejected despite leak

Trending#

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has been leaked online, and even then, the shows are going empty, especially in comparison to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior


Twitterati share screenshots of empty 'Chhapaak' shows all across, Deepika's film rejected despite leak

Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 12, 2020, 08:24 AM IST

Deepika Padukone's movie Chhapaak failed at the Box Office on its opening day. The movie had an ordinary opening of Rs. 4.77 crore, while Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior minted Rs. 15.10 crore on its first day.

The reason behind Chhapaak's Box Office opening failure is touted to be Deepika's clear stand in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence. #DeepikaPRBackfires had been trending on Twitter for the same reason. Audiences shared screenshots of Chaapaak screens going empty from various places. Lucknow and Varanasi, especially, witnessed not many seats sold out.

More so, Deepika has been tagged as the villain and Twitterati have felt bad that Chhapaak, which was based on Laxmi Agarwal's life, is not getting its due because of the producer Deepika's step. Many memes were made, and a user went on to share a still from the leak of the film. More so, this Twitter user went on to state that despite the leak and having free access to the film, there is no desire to watch Chhapaak.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is also in troubled waters since it did not credit Laxmi's lawyer Aparna Bhat even after promising her the credit. Delhi High Court has demanded the makers to give Aparna her credit in the movie and passed a restraining order on the movie which would be effective from January 15 for multiplexes and live streaming and for others from January 17.