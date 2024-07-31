Twitter mocks Ranbir Kapoor after UK press calls him out for 'controversial' remark on Alia Bhatt: 'Getting fame for...'

Twitter asked Ranbir Kapoor to 'stay quiet' after UK press called him out for a 'controversial' remark on Alia Bhatt.

Recently, in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his relationship with Alia Bhatt and recalled how when he met her first when he was 21 and she was just 9 for a film set about ‘child marriage.’ Now, that story has been picked up by a UK press which has called him out for this remark and netizens can't stop mocking the actor for the same.

On Tuesday, UK press Metro picked up the story of Ranbir Kapoor talking in an interview with Nikhil Kamath about his first meeting with Alia Bhatt when he was 21 and she was 9. The headline of the story reads, ‘Actor recalls meeting future wife when he was 20 and she was 9 for ‘child marriage’ film.' In the interview, Ranbir had said, "She’s 11 years younger than me and it’s very funny, the first time I met Alia was when she was 9 years old and I was 20 years old and we did a photoshoot together because Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make a film called Balika Vadhu about child marriage. That’s the first time I met her. It seems a little weird now to say."

The UK press picking up the story has left many users on Twitter commenting that Ranbir is ‘getting famous abroad’. However, some users mocked the actor, “Ranbir Kapoor is finally a global name. All for the wrong reasons.” Another comment read, "RK getting famous abroad." Another user wrote, "Ranbir meeting Alia when she was 9 for strictly a professional purpose deserves a rage-bait article." Another commented, "International besti karwadi." Another user wrote, "Global star Ranbir." Another user suggested, "Ranbir Kapoor needs to stop speaking sometimes."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen together in the film Brahamastra: Part One-Shiva. They are now going to share screen together once again in the movie Love & War helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the pipeline which also stars Sai Pallavi in a key role. The film is currently under production and the actor's look as Lord Ram from the sets went viral on social media creating a huge buzz.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.