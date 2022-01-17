Twinkle Khanna wins the internet with hilarious post wishing Akshay Kumar on wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21 years of togetherness on Monday, 17 January. The actress-author Twinkle wished husband-actor Akshay in her own hilarious and unique style on her Instagram handle, winning the internet.

Posting their sweet picture on her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared their morning conversation that the couple had on their 21st wedding anniversary. She wrote that she might not have even talked to the 'Sooryavanshi' actor if they had met at a party today. She revealed her husband's hilarious response where Akshay would have still talked to her and called her 'Bhabhi Ji'.

Read the entire hilarious caption here:

"On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

Him: I would definitely talk to you.

Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?

Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste."

On the eve of their wedding ceremony, Akshay had praised Twinkle for her latest column in a leading daily. Sharing the same on his Twitter handle and Instagram Stories, Akshay wrote, "I don’t comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language Grimacing face But this one by @mrsfunnybones connected at a deeper level. “Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.” So true, so profound."

Before getting married in 2001, Akshay and Twinkle had also acted opposite each other in two Hindi films - 'International Khiladi' and 'Zulmi'. Both the films performed poorly at the box office. The couple has two children - son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born in 2012.