Twinkle Khanna shares stunning photo of niece Naomika Saran, fans say 'looks very much like her maasi'

Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

When Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her niece Naomika Saran on her 18th birthday, a discussion about who she looked more like among admirers erupted. Naomika is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran, a businessman. In 2003, Rinke and Sameer got married.

Some people said that she reminded them of her aunt. She is frequently compared to her grandma Dimple, according to many people. Her resemblance to Rajesh Khanna has been noted by a few fans.

Sharing Naomika's picture, Twinkle wrote, "And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my @naomika14. It's been a joy watching you grow from a little girl who was scared of her belly button to this smart, confident woman. Love you loads."

Reacting to the photo, Farah Khan Ali commented, "Omg. She looks so much like Rinki.

A fan commented, "Looks very much like her masi (aunt), same hair, face cut and features." Another added, "I legit thought that’s a photo from your youth!"

"Twinkle Khanna lookalike," wrote another.

Similarly to Twinkle, Rinke debuted in the Bollywood film industry with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, opposite Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri (1999). She has appeared in numerous movies, including Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, and Jhankaar Beats. In 2004's Chameli, starring Kareena Kapoor, she was last spotted.

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna admitted that she and husband Akshay Kumar have never maintained a joint bank account. Twinkle shared how she had to use her own money to launch Tweak, a digital content company that deals with women's concerns, during a discussion on her own show, Tweak, about the value of being financially independent.

Additionally, Twinkle admitted that the first salary she received when she was 17 was a pittance. “It was enough to buy laddoos, I think. But I do remember my first significant paycheque and I put it down to buy a car, a silver Opel. I don’t even know if they make that car anymore.” Neha Dhupia then interjected, “Opel Astras at that time was quite a big thing.” Twinkle continued, “I had to take an EMI to pay for the rest of it.”

READ: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna host fun birthday bash as daughter Nitara turns 10

Twinkle added, “So I’m using, what would have been my daughters college fund, to fund myself.” She added, “I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas.”