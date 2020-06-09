Twinkle Khanna shares a portrait of 'beautiful birthday girl' Dimple Kapadia; see pic

Dimple had also made a blink-and-miss appearance in the second trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Veteran actress of Bollywood Dimple Kapadia turned 63 yesterday and she is still as beautiful as she was all those years ago, at 16 when she made her debut in the world of Hindi cinema with Bobby. On her 63rd birthday, her daughter Twinkle Khanna seemed to share that sentiment.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Twinkle shared a beautiful portrait of Dimple and wrote, "The beautiful birthday girl." In the picture, Dimple can be seen gazing into the camera with her signature luscious hair framing her face.

On the work front, the actor is now all set in making a grand comeback with Christopher Nolan’s action-adventure, Tenet, which makes her the only member of the family with a career in acting, besides son-in-law Akshay Kumar. Twinkle and Dimple share a close bond. On Mother's Day this year, in her weekly column, Twinkle had written, "I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting (sic)."

Dimple had also made a blink-and-miss appearance in the second trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She can be heard saying, "There will be people in the future who may need us, who need Tenet." For the uninformed, the sci-fi action thriller stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. In Bollywood, the actress will be next seen in Second Innings opposite Paresh Rawal, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon.