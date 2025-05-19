Twinkle Khanna later found out that Akshay Kumar was telling the truth when he came home with a bandage on his leg.

Twinkle Khanna recently shared that she spoke to her husband, Akshay Kumar, after seeing tweets claiming he was "fighting with" Vicky Kaushal over making a film on Operation Sindoor.

In her Times of India column, she explained that the online buzz caught her attention just days after Uttam Maheshwari announced, and later apologized for, making a film on the same topic. Twinkle Khanna shared that she asked Akshay Kumar about the rumours.

Twinkle wrote, "I can test paneer with an iodine solution — but what is the litmus test for the truth? I come across a flurry of tweets and I call the man of the house and start arguing. ‘I just read that you are fighting with Vicky Kaushal over who gets to make a movie on Operation Sindoor.’ He sighs and says, ‘It’s fake news and my leg is on fire, so I will call you later.’ He really should devise better excuses if he just wants to hang up."

Twinkle Khanna later found out that Akshay Kumar was telling the truth when he came home with a bandage on his leg. She added, "Apparently, his leg was truly on fire for a scene. Nowadays, it is so difficult to figure out what is true that I look at every piece of information suspiciously."

A few weeks ago, as tensions between India and Pakistan grew, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer announced a film called Operation Sindoor. The poster showed a female soldier in uniform, holding a rifle in one hand and applying sindoor (vermilion) with the other. In the background, there were tanks, explosions, and fighter jets.

Later, Uttam Maheshwari posted an apology on Instagram, saying he didn’t mean to hurt or provoke anyone’s feelings by announcing the film. He explained that he wanted to direct Operation Sindoor not for fame or money, but because he was inspired by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of Indian soldiers and leadership.