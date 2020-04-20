Twinkle Khanna's life prediction from 25 years back comes true

Twinkle Khanna had predicted what her life would look like 25 years back. The actress went back and took excerpts from an interview where she went on to predict what would her life be like and no surprise, it is actually like she had predicted.

In the interview, Twinkle had gone on to predict that she would have two kids, a dog and maybe a husband. The actress-turned-writer has two kids in Nitara and Aarav, a pet dog and husband in superstar Akshay Kumar at this point in her life.

Sharing the interview snippets, Twinkle wrote, "This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one:) Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg."

Here's her post:

Twinkle Khanna is healing with a broken leg under coronavirus lockdown. Few days after the lockdown was announced, Akshay had to take Twinke to the hospital so she could get her foot bandaged. Twinkle shared hilarious videos about Nitara, Aarav and facing tough times under lockdown.