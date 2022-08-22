Twinkle Khanna reveals she pays for kids Nitara-Aarav’s education, says 'never had a joint bank account..'

File Photo

Twinkle Khanna admitted that she and husband Akshay Kumar have never maintained a joint bank account. Twinkle shared how she had to use her own money to launch Tweak, a digital content company that deals with women's concerns, during a discussion on her own show, Tweak, about the value of being financially independent.

Additionally, Twinkle admitted that the first salary she received when she was 17 was a pittance. “It was enough to buy laddoos, I think. But I do remember my first significant paycheque and I put it down to buy a car, a silver Opel. I don’t even know if they make that car anymore.” Neha Dhupia then interjected, “Opel Astras at that time was quite a big thing.” Twinkle continued, “I had to take an EMI to pay for the rest of it.”

Twinkle added, “So I’m using, what would have been my daughters college fund, to fund myself.” She added, “I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas.”

Twinkle also revealed that she has never had a joint bank account with Akshay since she got married. “Never, not from the day I got married. It’s always been separate.”

For the unversed, taking to her Instagram account on August 9, Twinkle shared a clip from Raksha Bandhan and penned a long note appreciating the film calling it 'a movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist'. The actress, who has also written famous books, also added thhat the film made her laugh in the first half, while the second half made her cry.

"Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large", wrote Twinkle mentioning that the Aanand L. Rai film deals with the concept of dowry.