Twinkle Khanna reveals Akshay Kumar stole THIS moment from their real-life fight in 'Good Newwz'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple, who recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in January, has two children - son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born in 2012. Actress-turned-author Twinkle often shares their cute exchanges on her Instagram handle and recently shared an interesting story about their fight in a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While talking to Kareena for Tweak India, Twinkle revealed that the 'Atrangi Re' actor stole a moment from their real-life fight and used it in comedy-drama 'Good Newwz', where Khan portrayed Akshay's wife. Twinkle can be heard saying in the video, "One day I actually told him that line that ‘Women have to do all the work, what do you guys have to do? What’s your contribution to making a child. You just make a face (making a grumpy face) and that’s it.’ And he’s taken that and put it in the movie."

The 'Udta Punjab' actress added that she was shocked since it was all spontaneous from Akshay's side and she wasn't prepared for the same. She says in the video, "When he told me that, I was in shock because it wasn't there in the script. I had come prepared for the monologue and he was like nahi, nahi, abhi ye line add kiya hai. I was like ‘I have prepared for this monologue, I’ve been learning for three weeks.’ He’s like ‘This line is fab, I think we should say this and Tina has also said it.’ I was like, ‘What is this context that Tina has been saying this?'". Twinkle is often referred to by her nickname, Tina in the Hindi film industry. The 'Baadshah' actress admitted that she said this line during a fight.

For the unversed, 'Good Newwz' revolved around two couples with the same surname 'Batra' who undergo in-vitro fertilization to have babies and trouble begins when they discover that sperms of each couple have been mixed with another. While Akshay-Kareena played the classy Batras, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani played the swaggy Batras in the 2019 film.