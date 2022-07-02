Twinkle Khanna praises Sushmita Sen, calls her honest than 'famous men claimed to be virgins’

Credit: Twinkle Khanna-Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna praised Sushmita Sen for being honest to herself. She recalled the time when she was open about her surgery. While speaking to Sushmita Sen in Tweak Indian, Twinkle said nobody was ‘talking about it’ when she opened up about her plastic surgery.

Twinkle said, “I remember you were very open about plastic surgery, I thought it was remarkable. Nobody was talking about it. And you were very open about relationships, this was when a lot of famous men were claiming to be virgins and you were out there. Where did this candidness come from?”

The actress also asked former Miss Universe if she had to pay price for being vocal about it. Sushmita responded, “If you lose yourself, you are nothing that’s been my standard belief in life.” “I was just a person who wanted to be honest and speak my mind. And, learn how to speak it gracefully. You can say things very crassly but unfortunately when you do that your point is lost. Be it plastic surgery, men in my life, relationships, married men--whatever you think is a bad thing, it exists. Just get over it.”

Sen also shared an incident related to her debut film. Sushmita recalled her initial days of shooting and asserted that director Mahesh Bhatt insulted him in front of everyone. Sen said that she didn't know how to act, and everything was new for her.

The actress asserted, "He is a fabulous director, I will give him that because he broke an ambition in front of 40 media people and 20 production guys, publicly attacking me. I started crying, 'I told you I can't act, why you called me for this, I don't know how to act.' Then, he's like, ‘kya leke aaye ho, playing Miss Universe like this on camera. She can't act to save her life.' I got really angry."

Sushmita further asserted that she decided to walk off the set, "I got very angry and started walking off the set. He tried to hold my hand and I just snapped it and told him, ‘No, you don’t talk to me like that.' I was walking away and he grabbed it again and said, ‘That’s anger! Go back and give it....' and I did." So, Bhatt didn't insult her, but that was his way to bring out her anger.