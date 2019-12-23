Twinkle Khanna is still upset with Akshay Kumar and the reason is linked to Kareena Kapoor

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have known each other since the beginning of Bebo's career. In fact, the Good Newwz couple is so close to each other that Akshay is loved by Kareena's husband Saif, mother Babita and sister Karisma too.

One such incident got Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna upset. The incident involved Kareena's mother Babita. Akshay had once picked up Babita over his pregnant wife Twinkle, and that had upset Khanna to a great extent.

Telling Bombay Times how Akshay Kumar is family to him, Kareena said, "I’ve known him from the time when all of us lived in Lokhandwala. Having seen him from the time when he gave his first shot for a film, to now, it’s been an amazing journey. My mother (Babita) took to him from the time she first got to know him. Even now, each time there is an Akshay Kumar film in theatres, she watches it with her bunch of friends. Although she has a take on other films, she’s biased towards his movies. For her, he is a son, and family to all of us."

She also added, "Saif (Ali Khan), Lolo, mom — we all love him. We have a relationship that goes beyond the meets and-greets and photo-ops. It’s unexplained, unwritten and beautiful."

Upon hearing so, Akshay Kumar also mentioned, "There’s a little story that I want to tell. So, we were shooting Talaash: The Hunt Begins (2003) at Ras al Khaimah many years ago. My wife Tina (Twinkle Khanna) was two months pregnant at that time. We had to go across a water body and while getting on to a boat, I carried Babita aunty in my arms. Aaj tak meri biwi sunati hai, ‘You carried Babita aunty and you didn’t carry me at that time!’ (Laughs!)"