Twinkle Khanna's hilarious rendition of 'Easy On Me' can make Adele roll off the deep end, video goes VIRAL

Twinkle Khanna, who goes by the name Mrs Funny Bones on Twitter, is known for her sarcasm and wit. She dropped a video on Thursday on her Instagram account where the actor can be seen giving a hilarious take on Adele's 'Easy On Me'. She calls herself a terrible singer while she is seen enjoying her indoor workout sessions.

Along with the video, Twinkle wrote "This was one of the most popular requests. Like I said when you hear @adele performing, ‘Easy on Me,’ the phantom hair on your arms stand, as if the follicles have forgotten they have all been lasered off. My voice has a similar effect but for different reasons."

Married to the superstar Akshay Kumar, the 'Baadshah' actor added that Adele, who has crooned the massive hit 'Rolling In The Deep', might just roll off the deep end if she sees this hilarious video. She asks the netizens to drop their requests below the post, so that she can give a comical twist to those songs."I am lucky that this bike doesn’t have wheels otherwise, it’s not just eardrums that would suffer a puncture! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? Drop your requests in the comments for the next #TuneIntoTwinkle that does not go by the acronym #Tit If Adele sees this, she may just go from rolling in the deep, to off the deep end!", Twinkle further added.



In November itself, Twinkle Khanna had started "Tone Deaf Members Unite" series by sharing a video of herself singing Lionel Richie's 'Hello' along with her daughter Nitara. She had captioned the video as "My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? #ToneDeafMembersUnite."





After her last film appearance in 2001, Twinkle Khanna has juggled several roles such as author, interior designer, film producer and newspaper columnist. Her three books published till date - 'Mrs. Funnybones', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' have been huge successes.