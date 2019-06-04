Twinkle Khanna has an interesting addition to her photo album, here's what

Twinkle Khanna always has something interesting for her house, and this time it is something that you probably didn't imagine

Renowned Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna today unveiled Samsung's QLED 8K TV in DLF Emporio (Mall), New Delhi. She was at the launch with Samsung head honcho HC Hong who has proudly presented the next level of Television to Indian audiences.

Twinkle Khanna, at her quirky best, went on to mention that she considers the Television so sleek that it can fit in as a part of her photo album. “I remember the days when we would have to build cabinets to hide our TVs because they would be big. It’s great that Samsung has been listening to its consumers and technology finally looks pleasing to the eye. I love the fact that this TV is thin and smart enough to blend into the wall – it can actually mimic the design of the wall you put it on. I can’t wait to upgrade from my current Samsung 4K TV to an 8K one. I am going to use it as my personal photo album,” she said at the launch.

It was a fun banter between Khanna and HC Hong. The latter went on to reveal that Bangalore in India was the place for Samsung's first cinema LED screen. Twinkle then went on to reason why such kind of Television sets are important for Indians.

"People watch cricket, and you can't really watch it on phone. Hence it is important for India more than anyone else," she said. Meanwhile Hong went on to praise Bollywood cinema when Twinkle asked him about his favourite movies. He said, “Let’s see – I liked 3 Idiots. I also enjoyed PK. Today, I heard about Padman – your husband’s movie. I am very excited to watch it.”