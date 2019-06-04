Twinkle Khanna has an interesting addition to her photo album, here's what

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Monday in several states; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Roadies 19: Huge fight breaks as Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati 's***a flop', latter says 'aukaat dikhata hoon'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna has an interesting addition to her photo album, here's what

Twinkle Khanna always has something interesting for her house, and this time it is something that you probably didn't imagine

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 07:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna today unveiled Samsung's QLED 8K TV in DLF Emporio (Mall), New Delhi. She was at the launch with Samsung head honcho HC Hong who has proudly presented the next level of Television to Indian audiences.

Twinkle Khanna, at her quirky best, went on to mention that she considers the Television so sleek that it can fit in as a part of her photo album. “I remember the days when we would have to build cabinets to hide our TVs because they would be big. It’s great that Samsung has been listening to its consumers and technology finally looks pleasing to the eye. I love the fact that this TV is thin and smart enough to blend into the wall – it can actually mimic the design of the wall you put it on. I can’t wait to upgrade from my current Samsung 4K TV to an 8K one. I am going to use it as my personal photo album,” she said at the launch.

It was a fun banter between Khanna and HC Hong. The latter went on to reveal that Bangalore in India was the place for Samsung's first cinema LED screen. Twinkle then went on to reason why such kind of Television sets are important for Indians.

"People watch cricket, and you can't really watch it on phone. Hence it is important for India more than anyone else," she said. Meanwhile Hong went on to praise Bollywood cinema when Twinkle asked him about his favourite movies. He said, “Let’s see – I liked 3 Idiots. I also enjoyed PK. Today, I heard about Padman – your husband’s movie. I am very excited to watch it.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO Aditya-L1 mission: Meet Nigar Shaji, woman scientist who is project director of India's first solar mission

GATE 2024 registrations begin at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link to apply

Live-in relationships cannot provide stability, security: Allahabad High Court

Congress president Kharge reacts to call of Special Session of Parliament, India is 'going towards dictatorship'

Meet man who built Rs 66000 crore business empire, spent Rs 1527 crore on a hotel, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE