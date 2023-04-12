Headlines

DNA| Number game of Opposition unity

Twinkle Khanna drops romantic video with Akshay Kumar, says 'love makes for a great canape but....'

In a clip, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar held hands and also had a sip of tea. The couple can be seen having a conversation with each other.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna, shared a glimpse of her tea date with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar in a new video. Twinkle took to Instagram and dropped a cute video with Akshay where they can be seen seating on chairs with cups on a table.

In a clip, Twinkle and Akshay held hands and also had a sip of tea. The couple can be seen having a conversation with each other. Twinkle wore a flowery dress and paired it with heels while Akshay opted for a white T-shirt, grey jacket, beige pants, and sneakers. She also added Little Bit by Suriel Hess as the background music.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Behind the scenes and we are smiling a bit more in front of the cameras than we would if we were just having tea together:) I think love makes for a great canape but friendship is the main course that keeps you going. Agree? Disagree?#behindthescenes #shootdiaries #lodha"

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones.

She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year. (ANI)Talking about Akshay`s work front, he will be seen in Hera Pheri 3. 

Akshay along with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty has already started shooting for the third part. He also has Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty. (With inputs from ANI)

