Twinkle Khanna calls Akshay Kumar ‘laidback’, says she plays a 'dual role' with kids

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

One of the most beloved Bollywood couples is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. They have been wed for more than 20 years. Sushmita Sen and Twinkle recently appeared for an interview where they discussed their lifestyles. The Barsaat actress discussed during the conversation how she had to take on a "dual role" for her kids when her husband, actor Akshay, is away on set.



On the talk show The Icons on Tweak India’s YouTube channel, Twinkle said was heard saying, "When my husband travels, I feel I have to play the dual role and it's not really gender-based like he's the man, I'm the woman but my weakness is that I am an overthinker and he is a laid-back person. I feel that when the kids are there you need a balance of the boat."

Sen also inquired about Sushmita's difficulties with juggling two roles in the lives of her daughters Renee and Alisah. She said, "I think whether you’re married, not married, most children grow up with a single parent. That is a fact. You innately have the capacity to do both.”



Sushmita said, "I have to ask these questions. I cannot just be a mother, I am also the provider. I also have professional commitments, and I cannot be not dependable. You just get up one day and run, because your child is not well. Prepare better. So if daddy can’t handle it, everybody; daddy, mummy, chacha, chachi, everybody will be on call till I finish shooting, but I will only run when I know I have to.”



In the meantime, Twinkle recently revealed that a movie will be made based on her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.