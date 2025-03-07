On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she shared the lighthearted video highlighting how many women, including high-achievers, often struggle to wholeheartedly celebrate their accomplishments, instead downplaying their successes.

Twinkle Khanna, a renowned personality and scion of Bollywood's iconic Khanna-Kapadia family, has evolved into a dynamic influencer. As the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle has forged her own path, becoming a successful film producer, author, columnist, and entrepreneur with her own interior decor company.

After retiring from acting in 2001, Twinkle shifted her focus to promoting women's justice and empowerment. Through her digital content company, Tweak India, she sparks meaningful conversations around topics such as parenting, beauty, wellness, and body positivity, primarily targeting women. She has recently released a humorous skit, where she plays the role of Pinky Masi, tackling a sensitive yet relatable issue.



Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious video on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she shared the lighthearted video highlighting how many women, including high-achievers, often struggle to wholeheartedly celebrate their accomplishments, instead downplaying their successes. Through her signature wit and satire, Twinkle sends a powerful message, encouraging women to proudly own and acknowledge their achievements. Sporting a white wig, Gandhi cap and a pink salwar suit, she began by saying, "Jo mein bolti hoon who main karti hoon aur jo main karti hoon voh mein bohot bolti hoon.”

Perhaps the most important takeaway from Twinkle's brilliant portrayal is that every woman should embody the unapologetic confidence of Pinky Masi, proudly advocating for her own achievements and efforts, and refusing to downplay her worth. "As Pinky Masi so aptly puts it, 'People need to know what you bring to the table, whether it's at the office or at home.”

Watch the video here:

“If you go from sherni to bheegi billi when the spotlight is on you, Pinky Masi has come armed with advice. Her over-the-top confidence may be comical, but isn’t a little self-belief all we need? Have you ever felt awkward about celebrating your achievements? Tell us how you overcame that feeling in the comments below,” she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Twinkle began her acting career, appearing in films like Barsaat (1995) and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998). She was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001.