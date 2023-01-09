Twinkle Khanna son Aarav poses with Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika in viral selfie; fans say 'start acting in films'

Credit: Naomika Saran/Intagram

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Bhatia and Rinke Khanna’s daughter Naomika Saran are very good friends and share a close bond with each other. They often share pictures with each other on Instagram.

Their latest photo has gone viral on social media, Aarav looks cool in an indigo shirt while Naomika opted for a gorgeous white dress. As soon as his photo went viral on Instagram, netizens started commenting on it. Some of the fans want to see them together in films. One of the social media users wrote, “I want both of them to come to acting.” The second one wrote, “He looks like his nana Rajesh khanna.” The third one said, “AP itne khubsurat ho to ap acting me try kyu nhi krte.” The fourth one said, “Cousins who play together, stay together.” The fifth person wrote, “both of you have beautiful eyes mashallah..” ..

On Saturday, author Twinkle Khanna dropped a video in which she can be seen riding in an auto-rickshaw with her daughter Nitara.

In her caption, Twinkle shared her special connection with autorickshaws and revealed her friends used to call her "Rickshaw Rani" when she was a teenager. She also penned a lengthy note narrating the story of one of her rickshaw rides. "Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover...As a teenager my friends used to call me `Rickshaw Rani` and I guess old habits die hard. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, 'Bhaisaab, how many years have you been driving this auto?' The diminutive driver replied, 'Memsaab one year now before I do embroidery work. I didn't like... but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in my daughter's marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind.'

She added, "While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, Don't tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Someone may murder you.' He blinked rather manically and in a hackneyed manner replied, 'Ma ka doodh piya hai, let someone try, I will cut his throat.' Which was all well and good, Bollywood influences and all I thought, till he pulled out a butcher's knife from under his seat and said, See this!"