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TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan inches closer to Rs 100 crore: 'This dream took 20 years to come true'

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar has shared an emotional note reflecting on two decades of struggle as his first theatrical film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is inching closer to Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan inches closer to Rs 100 crore: 'This dream took 20 years to come true'
TVF founder Arunabh Kumar and The Vvaan poster
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After two decades of struggle, rejection and perseverance, TVF founder Arunabh Kumar finally realised his dream of bringing a film to the big screen this year in September with The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The filmmaker has now shared a heartfelt note reflecting on his 20 years of hardships and expressing gratitude to everyone who helped turn his long-cherished cinematic ambition into reality.

Few know what Arunabh went through before founding The Viral Fever (TVF) in 2012. He moved to Mumbai in 2006, hoping to make films, but spent the next six years facing repeated rejections. In earlier interviews, he had spoken about how his attempts to find a foothold in the film industry, advertising and television sectors yielded little success. His circumstances became so difficult by 2012 that he was unsure where his next meal would come from. With his filmmaking dream seemingly out of reach, he decided to change course and founded TVF, eventually building one of India's most influential digital content platforms.

Twenty years after first setting out to make a film, Arunabh finally made his theatrical debut with The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. Much like several of TVF's popular shows, the fantasy thriller found an audience, particularly in mass circuits, and is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film marks a significant milestone in Arunabh's career.

Sharing his emotions on Instagram, Arunabh penned a personal note, writing, "Personal Reflection & Professional Gratitude...As our film metaphorically tries to reach a figure of 100 crore gross at box office, I would like to pray to 'Chhathi Maiyaa' for blessing me and Maa Van Devi for seeing this through and thank each and every soul who was involved with the making of this film since inception."

Arunabh also reserved special gratitude for producer Ektaa Kapoor, crediting her for encouraging him to return to filmmaking at a time when he had almost given up on the idea. He acknowledged her faith, guidance and support in bringing Vvaan to fruition, and also thanked director Deepak Mishra, his longtime collaborator, for translating his ambitious vision onto the screen. 

Kumar's gratitude note extended to several members of the cast and crew who contributed to the film, including editor Nitin Baid, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, cinematographer Manu Anand, and actors Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni, among others.

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