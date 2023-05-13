TV actor Pankit Thakker slams Huma Qureshi for braless look at Dahaad screening: 'It's indecent, inappropriate'

Pankit Thakker slams Huma Qureshi's braless look at Dahaad screening

Huma Qureshi recently grabbed attention when the actress attended the screening of Sonakshi Sinha’s web series Dahaad. The actress got trolled for carrying a braless look for the event. Now, Dill Mill Gayye actor Pankit Thakker has slammed the actress for her look and called it ‘indecent and inappropriate’ for a public event.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Pankit Thakker said that Huma Qureshi’s outfit at the Dahaad screening was ‘not in good taste’ and said, “As a celebrity in the Indian film industry, I have witnessed many fashion moments on and off the red carpet. Recently, two actresses caught my attention at a public event - Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. While both the actresses looked stunning in their own styles, it was Huma Qureshi's braless look that I found not in good taste, especially in a conservative society like India.”

He further added, “Contrarily, Huma Qureshi's braless appearance showed an excessive display of skin which was not in line with the conservative Indian ideology. It was indecent and inappropriate attire for a public event, especially considering the moral values and modesty held by Indian culture. Dressing in such a way sends out an impression of being rebellious and disrespectful to the traditional Indian values.”

Pankit further lauded Sonakshi Sinha’s look and said, “While it is important to embrace modern fashion, it is equally essential to do so in a way that is respectful towards Indian cultural norms. Sonakshi Sinha's dressing at the event is a testament to this fact, and Huma Qureshi could take heed from this example to dress appropriately and be a role model that young people can look up to.”

Huma Qureshi was seen donning a printed dress featuring a plunging neckline at the screening of Dahaad. The actress was trolled for wearing such a dress at the event.

Meanwhile, helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is crime-thriller web series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Deviah, and Sohum Shah among others. The 8-episode web series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

