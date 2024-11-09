Tusshar Kapoor opened up on the nepotism debate and explained how the industry is 'harsher' for the insiders.

The nepotism debate in Bollywood is never ending. Tusshar Kapoor, who is the son of superstar Jeetendra, opened up on how the industry is harsher on the insiders and how they have to prove themselves to make the industry believe that they are in it because of their talent.

In an interview with Indian Express, Tusshar Kapoor made a comparison between the insiders and outsiders in Bollywood and said, "When you are somebody’s son or daughter, then you better be strong and tough. No matter how many hits you give, there is an effort to pull you down or try to highlight what you haven’t done more than what you have done. If you are not from the film world, even with very little achievement, people say 'Wow, what have you done!'"

Tusshar added that he has had several ups and down and if there hadn't been any setbacks, he wouldn’t have reached where he is at present.He said, "That cycle has to be there, its a part of your journey which helps you grow. You just become stronger to do more work. If you can’t handle the ups and downs, then this field is not for you."

Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the series Dus June Kii Raat: Chapter Two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He will next be seen in the movie Welcome To The Jungle alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, among others. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and written by Farhad Samji, the film is the third part in the Welcome series. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20.

