Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

Tusshar Kapoor opens up on the other side of nepotism in Bollywood.

The nepotism debate has been long prevailing in the industry with many star kids being accused to using their family connections to get film offers. However, not many of them get successful in the film industry. Tusshar Kapoor recently talked about the cons of being a star kid and recalled facing constant scrutiny in his career.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Tusshar Kapoor talked about his struggles and pressure to prove himself and said, "I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to prove myself. I think I am one of the actors who have been written off maximum times. When my first film came, there was a lot of media scrutiny. ‘Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai’ worked, but people were not sure of me. Then, the second one came, and it did not do well. After a few others failed to work, many felt that I did not have it in me till ‘Kya Cool Hai Hum’ came and I found standing in comedy."

He further added the cons of coming from a film family and said, "But sometimes, I do feel why this certain section cannot accept me once and for all. And I think that section is part of the fraternity that wants to keep pulling you down. It's sad and true, but I have grown out of it. Thankfully, I have an audience that doesn't judge you no matter what you've done or what you've not. People do keep talking about the pros that one has of coming from a film family; I did have my share. But, I also faced a lot of cons and constant scrutiny. I was put to the test time and again as a new student. I am game to fight this because it also keeps me on my toes."

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor is currently impressing the audience with his performance in Dus June Kii Raat alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shaan Groverr, and Sumit Arora. The series is available to watch on Jio Cinema.

