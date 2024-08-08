Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

BSNL 5G Live Trial: Which cities will have 5G? Know simple steps to order 5G and 4G SIM online

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral, check her marks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

This Mughal ruler avoided non-vegetarian food for 3 days for Hindu wife

This Mughal ruler avoided non-vegetarian food for 3 days for Hindu wife

8 stellar images of constellations shared by NASA

8 stellar images of constellations shared by NASA

9 Indian films based on real crimes

9 Indian films based on real crimes

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Who Is Sheikh Rehana Siddiq? Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Sister Who Escaped From Bangladesh With Her

Who Is Sheikh Rehana Siddiq? Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Sister Who Escaped From Bangladesh With Her

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

Tusshar Kapoor opens up on the other side of nepotism in Bollywood.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'
Tusshar Kapoor on other side of nepotism
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The nepotism debate has been long prevailing in the industry with many star kids being accused to using their family connections to get film offers. However, not many of them get successful in the film industry. Tusshar Kapoor recently talked about the cons of being a star kid and recalled facing constant scrutiny in his career. 

    In a recent conversation with India Today, Tusshar Kapoor talked about his struggles and pressure to prove himself and said, "I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to prove myself. I think I am one of the actors who have been written off maximum times. When my first film came, there was a lot of media scrutiny. ‘Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai’ worked, but people were not sure of me. Then, the second one came, and it did not do well. After a few others failed to work, many felt that I did not have it in me till ‘Kya Cool Hai Hum’ came and I found standing in comedy." 

    He further added the cons of coming from a film family and said, "But sometimes, I do feel why this certain section cannot accept me once and for all. And I think that section is part of the fraternity that wants to keep pulling you down. It's sad and true, but I have grown out of it. Thankfully, I have an audience that doesn't judge you no matter what you've done or what you've not. People do keep talking about the pros that one has of coming from a film family; I did have my share. But, I also faced a lot of cons and constant scrutiny. I was put to the test time and again as a new student. I am game to fight this because it also keeps me on my toes." 

    Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor is currently impressing the audience with his performance in Dus June Kii Raat alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shaan Groverr, and Sumit Arora. The series is available to watch on Jio Cinema. 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bangladesh crisis: Meet Khaleda Zia, former PM, Sheikh Hasina rival, set to be released from jail

    Bangladesh crisis: Meet Khaleda Zia, former PM, Sheikh Hasina rival, set to be released from jail

    Meet India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, know his Ratan Tata, Azim Premji connection...

    Meet India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, know his Ratan Tata, Azim Premji connection...

    Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

    Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

    Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

    Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

    Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been...'

    Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

    Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

    UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

    UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

    This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

    This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

    8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

    8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

    Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

    Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement