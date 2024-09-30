Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor said that he and his team are doing their best to regain the control of his hacked public and private accounts on Facebook.

Tusshar Kapoor on Monday said his private and public accounts on Facebook have been hacked and he is trying his best to get the profiles back. In an Instagram post, Kapoor mentioned the reason for his inactivity on the platform.

"Hello everyone, I wish to inform that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts," read the post.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support," he concluded.

Tusshar is the son of the veteran superstar Jeetendra. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up on the challenges he had to face because of the pressures of being a star kid. He said, "People do keep talking about the pros that one has of coming from a film family; I did have my share. But, I also faced a lot of cons and constant scrutiny. I was put to the test time and again as a new student. I am game to fight this because it also keeps me on my toes."

The 47-year-old actor recently appeared in drama series Dus June Kii Raat which released in August. He will next will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the comedy franchise Welcome. The comedy was initially slated to release on December 20 later this year, but has been postponed to 2025 now.

The star-studded threequel also features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara. Welcome To The Jungle is directed by choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

