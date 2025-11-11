Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet: 'According to him, it was a...'

Tusshar Kapoor has finally shared his first reaction after his superstar father, Jeetendra, tripped while attending the prayer meet of Zarine Khan.

Tusshar Kapoor has broken the silence on his father suffering a mishap at the recent prayer meet. On November 10, the Himmatwala actor arrived at JW Marriott, Juhu, to attend the prayer meet of Sanjay Khan's wife, actress Zarine Khan. While walking inside the venue, Jeetendra tripped, lost his balance, and fell down. The bystanders soon rushed to pick up the veteran actor, and with their help, he stood up in no time. The whole incident was captured by the paps, and the video went viral on the internet in no time.

Jeetendra was unhurt, as he soon got up and interacted with the photographers. His son, actor Tusshar Kapoor, has also informed well-wishers that Jeetendra is doing okay. Now, his son, Tusshar Kapoor, also shared an update on his health and reassured that the veteran actor is fine. While speaking to Bombay Times, Tusshar Kapoor said, "He is absolutely fine. According to him, it was just a minor fall."

Veteran actor Jeetendra, a close friend of the Khan family, tripped and fell while entering the prayer meeting to pay tribute to Zarine Khan.#ZarineKhan #Jeetendra #Delhi #RedFort pic.twitter.com/WoEY2Glqef — Ashutosh Krishna (@IAmKrishnaaX) November 10, 2025

On November 7, Actor Sanjay Khan's wife, Sussanne Khan, and Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, died at 81 in her Mumbai home on Friday. She was 81. Zarine Khan was suffering from age-related ailments for a while now and died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Zarine Khan was also Hrithik Roshan's ex-mother-in-law, as he was earlier married to her daughter, Sussanne Khan.

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. As per sources, Zarine Khan, who was the former mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan, breathed her last on Friday morning.

In July this year, Zarine Khan celebrated her 81st birthday, with her daughter Sussanne Khan posting a reel honouring her mother. Sussanne Khan captioned the post saying, "Mama Mia. My My.. what an amazing Mama you are. Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous, beautiful mommy.. all that I do and All that I create in my Life have to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind and my grit... I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl... May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do... Have the most spectacular year!"