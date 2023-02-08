Search icon
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt express grief at loss of life and devastation

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and expressed grief over Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

Credit: Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief at the loss of life and devastation caused by an earthquake in Tukey and Syria. Actors Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra shared notes praying for those affected by the earthquake on their social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Devastating". Alia Bhatt dropped a picture on her Instagram Story. "This is heartbreaking", with a broken heart emoji. Anushka Sharma said on her Instagram Stories, "Prayers", with emoji of Turkey flag and folded hands."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor posted a brief news and dropped a heartbreaking emoji:

For the unversed, on Monday morning, Turkey and Syria were hit by three continuous devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6, and 6.0, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 4,900 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, according to officials, reported CNN. Turkey's death toll rose to at least 3,381 as of around 9:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Orhan Tatar, an official with the country`s disaster management agency, said in a televised briefing. At least 20,426 injuries have also been reported, according to Tatar.

Meanwhile in Syria, the death toll has risen to 1,509 across areas controlled by the government and by the opposition, officials said, reported CNN.At least 3,548 people have also been reported injured in Syria, according to officials.  (With inputs from ANI)

