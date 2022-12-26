Tunisha Sharma was a 'gifted, disciplined actor', says Abhishek Kapoor, director of her debut film Fitoor

Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

The 20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday, December 24, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the makeup room of her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan on the sets of their show Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul in Vashi, Mumbai.

She started her career as a child actress and made her Bollywood debut in the romantic drama Fitoor. The late budding star played the young Firdaus, the character essayed by Katrina Kaif, in the 2016 film. The film's director Abhishek Kapoor called Tunisha a 'gifted and disciplined actor' as he remembered her after her untimely demise.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, December 25, Abhishek wrote, "Shocked &deeply saddened by the passing away of #tunishasharma. I worked with her on #fitoor she was a young 13 yr old, gifted & disciplined actor. someone with a bright future & so much to give as an artist. this is so heartbreaking. May her family find peace. Hari Om".

Talking about Fitoor, the film was based on Charles Dickens's novel Great Expectations published in 1861. Apart from Katrina, the film also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tabu, and Rahul Bhat with Aditya Rao Hydari and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances. The film didn't work at the box office, but its soundtrack became a huge success.

Composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Swanand Kirkire, the Fitoor album consisted of memorable songs such as Arijit Singh's Yeh Fitoor Mera and Pashmina sung by Amit himself. The Pakistani singer-songwriter Zeb Bangash was also featured in the soundtrack as she sang Haminastu and Hone Do Batiyan with Nandini Srikar.

For the unversed, Tunisha played another the younger version of Katrina Kaif's character in another 2016 film called Baar Baar Dekho. The late actress was also seen with Vidya Balan in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh in the same year. Her last big screen appearance was in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 in 2019.



