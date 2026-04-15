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Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's song establishes Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's sacha ishq, fans praise Sonu Nigam's 'timeless' vocals

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 new song Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya sung by Sonu Nigam won the internet, leaving the netizens impressed.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 01:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's song establishes Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's sacha ishq, fans praise Sonu Nigam's 'timeless' vocals
A poster of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr
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On Tuesday, a new song, Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya, from Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 was released. Sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by the duo Sushant-Shankar, and beautifully penned by lyricist Kumaar, 'Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya' sees Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr light up the screen with their chemistry.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, Avinash Tiwary, in a press note, said, "Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya is the kind of track which will grow on people, and once they have fallen in love with it, there's no going back. Every person whose love story began with a bit of friendship will relate to this tune. Above all, Sonu sir's sublime voice elevates the magic of this song even further."

Talking about the track, Medha Shankr shared, "I remember hearing this track for the first time and feeling an array of sweet emotions. 'Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya' is much more than a song; it's a musical vignette that captures many shades of love. It's a dream come true to have Sonu Nigam sir sing for our film. To be 
honest, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's soundtrack is very special; each song is a unique delicacy of its own."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, the film is all set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

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