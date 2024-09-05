Twitter
Bollywood

Tumbbad re-release trailer: Soham Shah returns to narrate horrors of Hastar, says 'jo tab nahi hua, woh ab hoga'

Soham Shah unveiled the new trailer of Tumbbad and also hinted at a better box office reception.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 01:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tumbbad re-release trailer: Soham Shah returns to narrate horrors of Hastar, says 'jo tab nahi hua, woh ab hoga'
Tumbbad poster
This year nostalgia played a crucial part at the box office. Several movies were re-released in the cinemas, which brought back the audience to theatres. 

As the re-release of Tumbbad approaches, Sohum Shah has unveiled a new trailer of the film. Presented by Eros Now, the re-release trailer shows glimpses of the Tumbbad's spooky history, and it is supported by actor-producer Soham Shah's heavy narration. 

 Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad won critical acclaim for its novelty, but it underperformed at the box office. The new trailer hints at a better reception, or much-deserved validation as Soham says, "Jo pichli baar nahi hua, iss baar hoga." 

This re-release offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a fresh opportunity to engage with Tumbbad, which was celebrated for its critical achievements, including eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, with wins for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It also marked a significant milestone as the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of writers Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi. Produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, and featuring standout performances by Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, and Anita Date-Kelkar, the film is renowned for its extraordinary BGM, costumes, and attention to detail.

With Tumbbad not available on any OTT platforms in 2024, the theatres is the exclusive venue to witness this cinematic gem. Tumbbad will be re-releasing in the cinemas on September 13.

