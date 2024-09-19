Twitter
Bollywood

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Tumbbad banked on a fan movement that has been seven years in the making while Laila Majnu relied on the goodwill of Imtiaz and audience's nostalgia. Both achieved the same result upon re-release

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!
The dreaded Hastar in Tumbbad
    I was one of the few people who watched Tumbbad in theatres when it ‘originally’ released in theatres in 2017. The film has been dubbed the finest horror flick made in India but made only Rs 15 crore in its run, a disappointing figure if not a disastrous one. For years, I had heard how audiences ‘failed’ this film and it deserved a second chance. I took all that with a pinch of salt, convinced that even if the film released again today, it would still fail. Indian audiences have been known to make big promises and not always deliver. But then it happened. Amid a wave of re-releases, Tumbbad hit the screens again. And the audiences proved me wrong (something I am so glad about).

    The re-release mania began a couple of months ago in Bollywood as blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rockstar, Jab We Met, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun returned to the big screens. But alongside were films termed cult classics. Pieces of cinema that were released not so long ago, earned acclaim, but bombed at the box office. Both Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu and Rahi Anil Barve’s Tumbbad fit that mould. Both films had disappointing initial runs and then surpassed expectations upon re-release.

    Laila Majnu, a modern-day take on the tragic romance, stars Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, was released in 2018, earning only Rs 3 crore at the box office. Upon its re-release last month, it more than tripled that amount, grossing Rs 10.75 crore. The increased stature of the lead stars helped, as did a cult following the film has gained over the years.

    Tumbbad, Sohum Shah’s baby, has gone one step ahead in being a cultural phenomenon. In just five days of its re-release, the film has already grossed Rs 12 crore and looks set to surpass its initial run in just a week. But unlike Laila Majnu, Tumbbad does not have the advantage of its actors becoming huge stars since its release. The film is in the horror genre and is not expected to be a crowd puller. Yet it is defying expectations at the ticket window and beyond. From captivating fan art to vibrant online discussions, the Tumbbad fandom is proving that true dedication knows no bounds.

    The biggest message to take from the success of Tumbbad and Laila Majnu in their second innings is that the audiences are more open to content now. The success of 12th Fail and Srikanth earlier this year and now these two films’ phoenix acts have shown that the Indian cine audiences are more evolved now. They look beyond the formula too. But is Bollywood taking note? Or will we go back to the same-old routine once again as the festive season kicks in and the blockbusters arrive? Of course, the superstars and formula will survive. Nobody is expecting these smaller films to displace them. But it is a sign of increasing respect and adoration from fans for content. If Tumbbad and Laila Majnu have proved something, it is that the fans’ power will now translate into box office receipts.

