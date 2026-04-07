Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react

Tumbbad 2 finally goes on the floors, and the shooting began with mahurat puja and shot. Later, the makers also dropped a motion poster, hinting 'pralay aayega'.

Finally! Tumbbad 2 goes on floors, and producer, lead actor Sohum Shah kickstarts the shoot with mahurat puja. Back in 2018, the audience was struck by Tumbbad, a unique world that became a cinematic masterpiece. After gaining a cult following and being considered one of the best Hindi fantasy folklore films, it was re-released in 2024 and went on to become the second-highest-grossing re-released Indian film.

Ever since then, audiences have been eagerly waiting for Tumbbad 2, and its announcement by Sohum Shah has only added to the intrigue. Now, the big moment has arrived, as the film has gone on floors with a mahurat shot.

The mahurat shot was attended by producer Jayantilal Gada and his son Dhaval Gada, along with Boney Kapoor and Tutu Sharma. This has further heightened anticipation for glimpses from the film. Now that the shoot has officially begun, more exciting updates are eagerly awaited.

Here's the post

Later in the day, the motion poster was revealed. Supported by the original spooky background score of Vesper KYD, Tumbbad II promises 'pralay aayega', hinting at another never-seen-before fantasy tale. Fans of the prequel accepted the tease positively, and dropped their wishes for Sohum and the makers, hoping that the sequel will live up to the mega expectations.

Here's the motion poster

Every saint has a past.

Every sinner has a future.

The legacy of sin returns, the cycle of greed continues… Welcome to the world of TUMBBAD, once again! #Tumbbad2 #PralayAayega pic.twitter.com/vkuVu9TCEF — Sohum Shah (@s0humshah) April 7, 2026

As per the reports, a massive set of 7-8 acres was built in Mumbai, resembling a city, for the initial shoot of the movie. This indicates that Sohum Shah, under his production, isn't leaving any stone unturned for creating another fantasy world, creating a far more immersive experience for the audience.

Tumbbad 2 is being directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the powerhouse behind blockbusters such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar.