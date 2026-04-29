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Tumbbad 2: Soham Shah to follow Animal, Pushpa 2 route, bring fantasy-horror sequel on December 2027, release date revealed

The makers of Tumbbad II have announced their release date, pumping the excitement of fans. The release date is special, and it has a unique connection with Indian cinema. Read on to know further.

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Siman Singh

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 04:04 PM IST | Edited by : Siman Singh

Tumbbad 2: Soham Shah to follow Animal, Pushpa 2 route, bring fantasy-horror sequel on December 2027, release date revealed
A poster of Tumbbad 2 (Image source: Sohum Shah/ Instagram)
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Tumbbad 2 is among the much-awaited sequels, and the makers have finally dropped the biggest update for its fans. The second instalment in the fantasy horror franchise will be hitting cinemas sooner than you think. On April 29, actor-producer Sohum Shah dropped the release date of the film, leaving moviegoers excited. Tumbbad 2 is the sequel to the 2018 cult horror film Tumbbad, and it stars Sohum Shah along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. This year, the film went on the floors, and the makers are working hard to finish the film for the targeted release. 

Tumbbad 2 release date is...

Tumbbad 2 promises 'Pralay Aayega', hinting at the next level of chaos, horror, twists, and turns. The makers have announced that the film will be released in cinemas on December 3, 2027. Sohum shared the update with a poster on his social media, with the caption, "A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues…Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Fans' reaction to the Tumbbad 2 release date

Soon, the announcement of Tummbad 2 went viral, leaving fans thrilled. However, another section of fans advised Sohum not to hurry. An admirer wrote, "Just take time but jaldi bazi mat karna, like it always happens with movies jinka 1st part bahut accha tha, and second utna nahi." A netizen wrote, "Huge expectations. Hope T2 has the story as rooted as part 1 and has as authentic a treatment as part 1. Please do not get carried away by the modern-day trend of this genre, which gives us dull movies. This has to set a new trend like T1."

Is Tumbbad 2 following the Animal, Pushpa 2 route

Tumbbad 2 is releasing at the start of December. Over the last few years, the first week of December has been considered to be the luckiest week of the month, more than even Christmas. Back in 2023, on December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur released. Both films were successful, but Animal went on to become the highest-grossing film of Ranbir, and the third highest-grossing film of Bollywood behind Jawan and Pathaan. Despite mixed to negative reviews, Animal went on to gross Rs 917.82 crore worldwide.

On December 5, 2024, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule stormed the cinemas, and it went on to break several box office records. The film not only grossed Rs 1,742 crore worldwide, but also became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, and the biggest hit of Allu Arjun. 

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