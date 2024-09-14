Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

As Tumbbad was re-released in cinemas, actor and producer Soham Shah announced the film's sequel, and fans went gaga over the announcement.

As Tumbbad returned to theatres after 6 years, produced by Sohum Shah Films, the film’s excitement has reached new heights with the official announcement of a sequel—Tumbbad 2. The re-release has not only revived the magic of this fantasy folklore classic but has also set records with its first-day numbers. Audiences nationwide have embraced the film with great enthusiasm, driving its re-release to unprecedented success.

Adding to the frenzy, the announcement of Tumbbad 2 was made through a powerful video unit. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.” As the teaser closes, the words “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega” echo, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming sequel.

As soon as the teaser video was dropped, several fans and moviegoers expressed their excitement about Part Two. A fan wrote, "Can't wait for this iss baar to first day first show pakka." Another fan wrote, "Can't Wait ever since you announced it on the stage. Several fans of the film demanded to bring Jesper KYD for the 'chilling' background score. A netizen wrote, "Please keep @kyd.jesper in the team his jaw dropping music is one of the reasons of Tumbbad being Tumbbad."

Sohum Shah, the actor and producer of the film, expressed his excitement: “Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

