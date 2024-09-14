Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

What is perfect time to have dinner?

What is perfect time to have dinner?

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

As Tumbbad was re-released in cinemas, actor and producer Soham Shah announced the film's sequel, and fans went gaga over the announcement.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 04:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'
Soham Shah in Tummbad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As Tumbbad returned to theatres after 6 years, produced by Sohum Shah Films, the film’s excitement has reached new heights with the official announcement of a sequel—Tumbbad 2. The re-release has not only revived the magic of this fantasy folklore classic but has also set records with its first-day numbers. Audiences nationwide have embraced the film with great enthusiasm, driving its re-release to unprecedented success.

Adding to the frenzy, the announcement of Tumbbad 2 was made through a powerful video unit. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.” As the teaser closes, the words “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega” echo, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming sequel.

As soon as the teaser video was dropped, several fans and moviegoers expressed their excitement about Part Two. A fan wrote, "Can't wait for this iss baar to first day first show pakka." Another fan wrote, "Can't Wait ever since you announced it on the stage. Several fans of the film demanded to bring Jesper KYD for the 'chilling' background score. A netizen wrote, "Please keep @kyd.jesper in the team his jaw dropping music is one of the reasons of Tumbbad being Tumbbad."

Sohum Shah, the actor and producer of the film, expressed his excitement: “Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

Read: 'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement