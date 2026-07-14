Tumbbad 2: Alia Bhatt joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sohum Shah in sequel; netizens say 'hope this doesn't ruin the film'

Starring Alia Bhatt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sohum Shah, Tumbbad 2 is slated to release in theaters on December 3, 2027. The much-anticipated sequel is produced by Shah and directed by Adesh Prasad. Read on to know why netizens are disappointed with Alia's casting in the upcoming folk horror film.

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Alia Bhatt has joined Tumbbad 2. Welcomig the actress to the horror folk universe, Sohum Shah shared three photos with Alia keeping the Tumbbad aesthetics in the background. "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega. See you in cinemas 03.12.2027," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt on joining Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tumbbad 2

Sharing why she agreed to do the much-awaited sequel, Alia shared in a statement, "Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting. To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together."

Sohum Shah call Alia Bhatt "one of the most talented actresses of this generation"

Sohum added, "Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation, and I am sure the audience will get to witness something unique with her in the film. We have all witnessed her incredible performances on screen right from her debut. This is my first collaboration with her, and I am genuinely looking forward to working together."

Netizens are disappointed with Alia Bhatt's casting in Tumbbad 2

However, netizens have mixed opinions about Alia's casting in Tumbbad 2. An Instagram user wrote, "Tumbbad became a cult classic because of its storytelling, vision, and the incredible work of artists who weren’t backed by Bollywood’s biggest camps. As a fan, it’s disappointing to see such a unique franchise now leaning towards mainstream star power. I just hope Tumbbad 2 stays true to its roots and gives deserving talent a chance to shine", while another added, "I seriously hope this doesn't ruin the film. There are many other art film artists and very talented actors already but I really hope this just doesn't disappoint us because the expectation is seriously high." "Please don't ruin the sequel. You don't need B-town actors for your movie, your content is the king," read another comment.

About Tumbbad and Tumbbad 2 release date

The 2018 period folk-horror film Tumbbad, headlined by Sohum Shah and directed by Rahi Anil Barve, collected Rs 13 crore in its initial run in 2018. Over the years, the film developed a cult following, and went on to earn Rs 38 crore in its re-release in 2024. Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah and directed by Adesh Prasad. It is slated to release in theatres on December 3, 2027.

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