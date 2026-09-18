Tukaram Mundhe continues to haunt Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff over Vimal ads, warns them 'they might be stars, but for me they're...'

Tukaram Mundhe confirmed that the FDA has already moved ahead with adjudication and prosecution proceedings against one of the actors who refused to respond to the show-cause notice. Mundhe also said that two of the three actors have ignored the notices issued by the regulator.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is not in the mood to let go of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff from his clutches. As per reports, in the latest development on the Vimal Elaichi advertisement controversy, Mundhe stated that actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff won’t be able to get away from regulatory action due to their celebrity status.

They may be stars, but for me they're violators: Tukaram Mundhe

While speaking to NDTV, Mundhe confirmed that the FDA has already moved ahead with adjudication and prosecution proceedings against one of the actors who refused to respond to the show-cause notice. Mundhe also said that two of the three actors have ignored the notices issued by the regulator. Tukaram said, "According to you they may be stars, but according to me they are only advertisers in this case. So I am looking at them as violators of the law, and the law will take its own course. That’s why we have started taking action."

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The latest development comes days after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by PB Agro LLP, the master licensee for Vimal Elaichi, questioning the show-cause notices issued to the three actors by the Maharashtra FDA. In August, the notices were issued over allegations that the Vimal Elaichi advertisement amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, which is banned in Maharashtra.

About the controversy

For the unversed, a show-cause notice was sent to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan and Tiger Shroff by Maharashtra FDA on August 11. The claim was that the advertisement of the Vimal Elaichi associated the Vimal brand with pan masala, which is banned in Maharashtra. They were asked to state why action should not be taken against them in regard to their involvement with the advertisement campaign. According to a plea filed before the Delhi High Court by PB Agro LLP, they hire actors of repute to endorse their cardamom under the name of Vimal in order to comply with the law.