Tuesday Trivia: When Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan hugged and ended 5-year-long cold war at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party

It was July 17, 2008, when one of the biggest fights between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took place during Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. For almost five years, the superstars didn't see each other eye-to-eye and it was indeed a shocking moment in the whole Bollywood industry. The real reason behind the fight is still speculative and it's been more than a decade since the dreading episode took place.

However, five years, after the fight, SRK and Salman delightfully surprised everyone by hugging each other at an Iftar Party hosted by Baba Siddiqui on July 21, 2013. It was a sight to behold when the leading superstars of Bollywood came face-to-face publicly and went for a warm hug before sitting down for dinner. As per reports in The Times of India, an eyewitness had said, "It was nice to see the two of them greet each other at the Iftar. They embraced each other and even shook hands. I hope they become friends for life now."

Check out the video below:

It's been six years since the iconic moment took place and there was no turning back for SRK and Salman. They appeared together at Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding, multiple Iftar parties. Moreover, SRK also appeared on Salman's hit reality show Bigg Boss several times. They even hosted an awards show, a few years back.

In 2017, SRK did a special appearance in Salman starrer Tubelight. While last year, Salman and SRK featured in the song 'Ishqbaazi' in the latter's film Zero.