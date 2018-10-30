Tuesday Trivia: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were the original choices for 'Manmarziyaan'

Did you know? Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar had even shot for 10 days for the film

One of 2018's most loved films,'Manmarziyaan' was initially supposed to reunite the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar much before 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan'. The two had even shot for ten days in Amritsar in 2016 but the film was put on hold for various reasons.

"I remember I was shooting for 'Manmarziyaan' earlier, now ofcourse Abhishek (Bachchan) and Vicky Kaushal are there. Bhumi and I were shooting in Amritsar. We shot for some 10 days," Ayushmann revealed on No Filter Neha season 3.

"I think the director and the producer were not on the same page at that time. We shot for ten days and later on I became busy with other films (Bareilly Ki Barfi and Meri Pyari Bindu), Bhumi also got busy with her films (Toilet - Ek Prem Katha) and the cast was changed," he explained.

Ayushmann had even shared their first look from the film. “Manmarziyaan will be going on floors in jan end. Can’t wait to shoot for this pure romance in punjab,” he wrote.

Before Anurag Kashyap came on board, the film was being directed by Sameer Sharma of 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' fame. Vicky Kaushal and music composer Amit Trivedi were, however, a part of the project since its inception.

'Manmazriyaan' finally got released on September 14 and it featured Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film received positive reviews from critics and audience alike.

When asked if he regrets losing out on such a great film, Ayushmann said, "Not at all. Because I was busy with other stuff that was also very exciting, and you can't do everything."

Ayshmann also revealed that he was earlier going to play the lead in 'Hichki', before the makers decided to turn the protagonist into a female. Rani Mukerji headlined the film, later.