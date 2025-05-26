Abhijeet Bhattacharya has revealed that he wasn't informed that Chunari Chunari from Biwi No. 1 is being remade in Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur-starrer upcoming comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Both the films are directed by David Dhawan.

Filmed on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the 1999 comedy Biwi No. 1, Chunari Chunari was a major hit upon its release and still remains popular. The chartbuster song has been sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, written by Sameer, and composed by Anu Malik. David Dhawan, who directed Biwi No. 1, is now remaking the song for his next film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Several videos of the remake song being shot in London have gone viral on social media, with people criticising over why another 1990s popular track is being remade.

Now, Abhijeet Bhattacharya has revealed that he wasn't informed that his song is being remade. Talking to HT City, the singer said, "Mujhe music composer, film ke director kisi ne nahi bataya ki iss song ko remake kiya jaa raha hai. Himmat bhi nahi kar sakte batane ki." When he was asked how does his feel that Chunari Chunari is being remade considering it still enjoys a lot of popularity, he replied, "Mujhe farak nahi padhta itni chhoti cheez se. I don’t get involved much. In the market, copies are sold more than the original. Only great people know the value of the original. Tuchhi cheez mein main padhta hi nahi hoon."

Abhijeet also shared that he doesn't consider Chunari Chunari as a "great song" as he added, "For me personally, Chunari Chunari was not a great song, never. It was one of those 'jaldi gaao aur bhaago studio se' song. I never count it among my great songs. This was one of those where the makers just wanted the lyrics to become a hit somehow. For the past 25 years I have heard it being played at functions, parties, and would always think 'What is it about the song, there was nothing that I remember from the time I sang it.' But I do realise it has become iconic for fans."

Interestingly, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes its name from another song from Biwi No. 1 - Ishq Sona Hai, which is composed by Anu Malik, written by Sameer, and sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Hema Sardesai. The Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

