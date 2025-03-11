Shanaya Kapoor's debut film with Adarsh Gourav, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar, and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is finally making her Bollywood debut, and the first look of her film, Tu Yaa Main is finally here. On Tuesday, the makers of Tu Yaa Main dropped the first look of the film, and it will surely surprise you. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar (Shaitan, Wazir, Kaala), and produced by Aanad L Rai, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller set between three characters, Shanaya, Adarsh, and a deadly alligator.

The 1.47-minute announcement video gives a sneak-peek at Adarsh, a budding social media influencer, who goes by the name, Aala Flowpara. The young, carefree Aala makes vlogs of mystical adventures while exploring the jungles of India. However, he later bumps into Shanaya, who's an established influencer. Adarsh asks Shanaya to collaborate, but she ignores him. Adarsh's persistence compels Shanaya to change her mind. Soon we see a hungry alligator jumping into the river, and as Adarsh convinces Shanaya, he gets attacked by the alligator. Adarsh gets dragged by the reptile, leaving Shanaya terrified.

The first glimpse initially looked like a routine rom-com, but with the twist of an alligator attack, the first impression lands impressively well. Several netizens voiced their surprise in the comment section. A netizen wrote, "Woooo Bejoy Nambiar under colour yellow this time kuch hatke as always from him. Shanaya Kapoor's debut film." Another netizen wrote, "Finally a fun film I want to go to the theatre to watch!" One of the netizens wrote, "Damnnn what a plot twist, she can act." An internet user wrote, "Collab ho toh aise ho. Excited for this one!"

Sanjay and Maheep's daughter, Shanaya, was supposed to be launched by Karan Johar with Bedhadak. Shashank Khaitan-directed starred Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Prizada in the lead roles. However, the movie got shelved a few months after the announcement. Tu Yaa Main is scheduled for Valentine's Day 2026.