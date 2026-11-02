Tu Mil Jaaye: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone set screen on fire, King's first song hints at his journey from aashiq to kaatil, SRK fans react

With Arijit Singh vocals, Ed Sheeran's rap, captivating locales, stunning fiery chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, with glimpses of his ruthlessness, King's first song Tu Mil Jaaye exceeded the expectations for fans.

King first song, Tu Mil Jaaye: As Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on November 2, 2026, the team King gave a birthday present to his millions of fans with the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from his upcoming actioner King. On Monday midnight, the song was dropped online, and it went viral like a wildfire. Ahead of the film's release, this asset leaves a solid impression on moviegoers and fans. Arijit Singh's vocals, with rap from Ed Sheeran, beautiful locales, and the captivating, fiery chemistry of Shah and Deepika Padukone, with glimpses of SRK going ruthless, exceed expectations from Siddharth Anand's new directorial.

King's storyline leaked in the first song itself

Tu Mil Jaaye starts with a younger SRK, saying, "Main kaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri maashooka." Then we are taken into the journey of the budding romance of Khan and Padukone. The intercuts switch between Khan going head over heels for Padukone while executing his small missions and eliminating his targets, smuggling weapons in the disguise of fishing business, does keep the intrigue intact. Amid the fiery chemistry of the leads, which is on par with Pathaan's Besharam Rang, the narrative jumps into a serious mode, where we get to see flashes of how SRK's life changes due to the seemingly death of Padukone's character, turning him into a full-blown, ruthless assassin, slaying enemies effortlessly. The song ends with Khan justifying his path of bloodbath: "Par iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai. Ab duniya jalaye bina, manega nahi."

Watch the song

How netizens react to Tu Mil Jaaye?

As expected, the first song from King crashed the internet. Fans have gone gaga over SRK-Deepika's chemistry, visuals, and Khan's chiselled body. A netizen wrote, "SRK + Deepika + Arijit + Ed = Absolute Cinema." Another netizen wrote, "Bro doesn’t go global. Bro brings the globe to him." One of the netizens wrote, "No one can beat him at the age of 60; still, his energy is unmatched." King will be released in cinemas on December 24, 2026.