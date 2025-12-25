FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday Shine in a Sincere Modern Romance

Sameer Vidwans-directed, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri emerged as a feel-good romantic entertainer best enjoyed with family.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 10:39 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday Shine in a Sincere Modern Romance
A poster of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Director: Sameer Vidwans

Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta

Runtime: 2hr 25mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

Synopsis

Ray (Kartik Aaryan), a carefree NRI wedding planner, meets Rumi (Ananya Panday), a headstrong novelist, and what begins as casual companionship during a trip to Croatia soon deepens into shiddat wala love. Their relationship is tested when family responsibilities and personal choices pull them in different directions. Juggling between Europe and India, will Ray prove his love to Rumi?  Will his love survive when comfort is challenged by commitment in a modern dating world? The answers make TMMTMTTM a genuine entertainer.

Written by Karan Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic drama blending the spirit of old school love with the emotional realities of today. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film balances big banner polish with intimate storytelling.

Performances

Kartik Aaryan is the sole star of the movie. He carries the movie on his capable shoulders, keeping his charm intact with emotional restraint and vulnerability. The second half gives him the scope to showcase his strength in drama. Kartik shows an impressive transition from carefree boy to consciously-committed man, mumma's boy with conviction. Ananya Panday as Rumi brings confidence and emotional clarity, portraying her character with restraint, without going over the top. Ananya beautifully displays Rumi’s internal conflicts and impresses in emotionally charged moments.

Speaking about Kartik and Ananya's chemistry, they share a vibe, and their interactions feel natural rather than staged, allowing the romance to unfold organically without exaggerated beats. The movie is well supported by its supporting cast. Neena Gupta, as usual, leaves a strong impression as Ray's mom Pinki. Jackie Shroff adds more value to the film, adding authority quietly. Tiku Talsania brings familiarity and lightness, grounding the family portions of the film.

Technical Strengths

Anil Mehta’s cinematography captures Croatia’s breezy romance and Agra's emotional rootedness with finesse. Vishal Shekhar’s music supports the narrative with a balanced mix of upbeat and emotional tracks.

Direction Message and What Could Work Better

Sameer Vidwans, who has earlier directed Satyaprem Ki Katha, handles relationships with sensitivity. The film takes time to reach its emotional core, with the first half feeling slightly stretched. However, it regains focus once the central conflict emerges. Karan Sharma’s writing perfectly balances romance with melodrama. 

The emotional perspective stands out as a high point of the movie. Instead of placing the burden of compromise solely on the woman, the narrative allows the man to evolve and consciously choose growth and sacrifice, a shift that feels subtle and sincere.

Final Verdict

Overall, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri emerges as a feel-good romantic entertainer best enjoyed with family. The blend of humour, romance and heartfelt emotion with revisiting traditional values through a modern lens makes it a delightful watch. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
